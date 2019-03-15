70, passed away Monday, March 11 at Clark Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Esther Rye Hay. They were married 49 years. He served in the US Army for 24 years and was a helicopter pilot. He served in Vietnam and was stationed all over the US including Alaska and Europe. He was a member and past elder of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester. He was CEO of the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross for 10 years. He is also survived by his daughter Rachael Claire Hay; sisters Susan (Jim) Hubbard and Janey (Jeff) Steele; aunt Mary Lou Hay, Ft. Wayne, In.; nieces Molly and Catey Steele; nephews Patrick, Andrew and Jonathan Hubbard; great niece Eleanor Hubbard. Services will be Monday, March 18 at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home, 289 South Main St. Winchester, Ky. at 12:30 with visitation from 11:00 am till the hour of service. Rev. Ryan Bradney officiating. Pallbearers are Gardner Wagers, Jeff Steele, Jim Hubbard, Jonathan, Andrew and Patrick Hubbard. Donations are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 130 Windridge Dr. Winchester, Ky. 40391 or Clark County Animal Shelter c/o Andreanna Wills, 5000 Ironworks Rd. Winchester, Ky. 40391 Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary