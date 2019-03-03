Paul Beam Sturgill, age 93, husband of Nancy C. Sturgill died Feb. 28, 2019 at Lexington Country Place. Born in Lexington to the late Carl L. and Willie Beam Sturgill on Aug. 4, 1925. Graduate of Lafayette H.S. Paul served during World War II as a Navigator on a B-24 in the Eighth Air Force based in England. After the war he earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in agriculture at the University of Kentucky. He taught vocational agriculture at Lafayette H.S. for four years. His banking career began with First National and First Security and lasted thirty-four years. As Executive Vice-President, he headed the Farm and Real Estate Department. Paul was a member of the Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church and served as Elder. He was a former member of the Lexington Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy W. Sturgill, the mother of his four children: Anne (Mitchell) Blanche, Jean (Daniel) Cotter, Mark (Lynn) Sturgill and Edward (Lee Ellen) Sturgill. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and two step-children, Clark (Megan) Barnette and Jan (Lee) Amos.Surviving are three brothers, Robert, Hugh and David and two sisters, Charlotte (Bill) Woodward and Mary Phillips. Visitation will take place Monday from 5-7pm at Milward-Southland. The funeral will occur Tuesday at 11am, with an hour of visitation beginning at 10am on Tuesday. Reverend Lee Amos officiating. Burial in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to God's Pantry or the Salvation Army. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary