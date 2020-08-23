DEHART Paul Connor Sr. 5/9/1925 08/16/2020 Westerville, OH, 95, passed away at home in Westerville, Ohio with his family surrounding him on Sunday, August 16, 2020, due to Congestive Heart Failure and Dementia. Paul was born in Paintsville, Kentucky the son of the late Leonard Connor and Nora (Daniel) DeHart. He was proceeded in death by his wife Bettie (Turner); his daughter, Denise Isaacs, a brother, William DeHart, and two sisters, Mildred Hoffman and Delores Vanhoose. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Gary) Harper of Lexington, Kentucky and his son, Paul, Jr. (Janice) DeHart of Westerville, Ohio. Paul, lovingly known as Pop Pop, to six grandchildren, Ashley Short; Amber Gudgell; Brandon Harper; Kallie Burke; Micah Isaacs and Connor DeHart as well as six great-grandchildren. Paul, a graduate of Ashland Senior High School, Ashland, Kentucky, was a member of Ashland Tomcat's 1942 undefeated State Championship Team. Paul enlisted in the Marines during World War II, at the age of 18, and served honorably from 1943- 1946. He participated in the Pacific Theater, in the occupation of Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan. He served as a turret gunner on a Grumman TBF Avenger. After the war, he graduated from Ashland Junior College in 1948 and went on to a 38 year career at Ashland Oil, Inc., at the Kenova Marine Terminal, Kenova, WV. After retirement in 1986, Paul and Bettie retired to Port Charlotte, Florida, where he lived for 27 years. Paul was ordained as a Deacon by the First Baptist Church at Punta Gorda, Florida in 1988 and remained a faithful servant of the Lord until he passed. A memorial service is being planned at The First Baptist Church of Westerville, where Paul has been a member since he moved to Ohio in 2013. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one's choice
. Our loving thanks to each of the caring staff members of Capital City Hospice, who allowed him to spend last days with us.