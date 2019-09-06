|
|
HARP Paul D., 77, husband of the late Mary Jo Duffy Harp, died on Sept. 3, 2019. He was born in Lexington on Jan. 24, 1942, son of the late Austin D. Harp and Pauline Mary Wilson Harp. He received a Bachelor's degree in Forestry from Louisiana State University and was owner of Austin D. Harp & Company Masonry and Elkhorn Farms. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul was an avid sportsman, photographer, and student of history. He is survived by his son, Tyler D. Harp of Weston-super-Mare, United Kingdom; his granddaughter, Eleanor Lee Harp; his nephews, Morgan and Justin Fister; and his special friend, Abbey Vaughn. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019, 5-7 pm, Milward-Broadway. A private interment will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society, 2500 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019