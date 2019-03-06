Paul E. Blanton, 87, husband of Virginia Rankin Blanton, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. A native of Clark County, KY, he was born on May 11, 1931, to the late Elbert and Effie Mastin Blanton. He was the owner of Winchester Pest Control for more than 50 years and previously worked for Curley Clothing. Mr. Blanton attended First Baptist Church and enjoyed talking politics if you were a democrat. In addition to his loving wife of 67 years, he is survived by two children, Paula (Bennie) Fuson and Robert (Sue) Blanton; three grandchildren, Brandon (Jenny) Wells, Charlie Blanton and Todd (Allison) Blanton; four great grandchildren, Hagan Blanton, Kinley Blanton, Jack Wells and Maddie Wells; one sister, Eva Mae Blanton; several sisters and brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Larry Blanton; grandson, Jason Blanton; and brother, Elwood Blanton. Services will be at 11:00AM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Don Burkhead. Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Wells, Charlie Blanton, Todd Blanton, Hagan Blanton, Mike Lynch and Chad Halsey. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-7:00PM at Scobee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary