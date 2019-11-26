|
Mr. Paul E. “Sonny” Corum Jr., 84, of Lexington, KY passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born July 6, 1935 in Harlan, Sonny grew up in Midway. He was a graduate of Darlington Prep School in Rome, GA before attending the University of Kentucky where he played basketball and baseball. After moving to Owensboro where he raised his family, Sonny purchased several Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants throughout Kentucky. He worked for a while as an independent agent for Prudential Insurance and qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table. Sonny retired from Ben Hawes State Park in Owensboro as Park Manager. While living in Owensboro he served on the YMCA Board and was actively involved in Little League & Babe Ruth Baseball. An avid sports fan, Sonny loved cheering for his children and grandchildren’s sports teams. He was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church. His parents Dr. Paul Edwin and Lora Thomas Corum and a sister, Peggy Corum Roser Suter, preceded Sonny in death. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Bette Ott Corum; children, Elizabeth Ann Corum of Atlanta, GA; Paul Edwin III (Natasha) Corum; grandchildren, Samuel Thomas Corum and Andrew Beshears Corum, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30 at Tates Creek Christian Church from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tates Creek Christian Church or Hospice of the Bluegrass.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 26, 2019