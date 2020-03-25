|
|
81, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 in Lexington. He was born on June 9th, 1938 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late John Paul and Edith Marie Goff Colliver. He was retired from Airborne Systems North America in Business Development. On August 1, 1959, a 21 year old Paul Colliver walked through the doors of the Irvin Air Chute Company to begin a career that would span almost 54 years. Walking through those doors he was welcomed by Mr. Leslie Irvin, the founder of the company whose tremendous enthusiasm would instill a love and dedication for the company that would last his entire career. Throughout his entire career he would steadfastly work on behalf of the company with US and other allied military organizations while they served our nations throughout such historic events as the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the rise and the fall of the Berlin Wall and 911. Someone once said leaders are people who leave their footprints in their area of passion. Paul’s footprints will always be found throughout the halls of Airborne Systems. He was the true patriarch of the Irvin family. Paul had been sick for about a year and put up a very gallant fight but lost that battle on March 20, 2020, with his wife Lana by his side. Paul was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be truly missed by all of his loving family. Survivors include his wife, Lana Grider Colliver, daughters, Kim Colliver Jones, of Lexington, Tammy Colliver, of California, three sisters, Linda Marie Colliver, Mary Helen (Jim) Cottrell, Suzanne (Bill) Moody, all of Florida, grandchildren, Talia Ormsby and Tia Craig, and great-grandchildren, Larkin, Isabella, Madelyn, Sawyer and Lockson. Private graveside services will be held at a future date. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 25, 2020