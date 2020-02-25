|
Paul Edward Wills, 81, of Winchester, KY, went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Ellen Katherine "Suge" Wills. He was born on March 29, 1938, to the late Tack and Emma Wills of Log Lick, KY. He retired from IBM in 1991 with 35 years of service. He was a member of Central Baptist Church for 46 years, where he was a Sunday School teacher, involved in Homebound Mission, and served on the Counting Committee. He was an avid UK basketball fan, a golf enthusiast, enjoyed working in his yard, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include 3 daughters, LeAnn Wills, Paula (Jesse) Wilmoth, and Monica Redmon, all of Winchester, KY; two granddaughters, Jessica (Ryan) Elble of Fisherville, KY, and Colby Wilmoth, of Shelbyville, KY; three great grandchildren, Ella Kate, Winston and Wyatt Elble; one brother, Herbert (Evelyn) Wills, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Scobee Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5-8pm, with services on Thursday at 1pm by Bro. Dennis Wainwright and Bro. Michael Houchens. Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dan Elble, Doug Gabbard, Gene Graves, Barry Henderson, Bill Mentz, Fred Pace, Jesse Wilmoth, John Wills, Rick Wills, and Conard Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Branham, Henry Branham, Dean Cheuvront, Phyllis Henderson, Joe Maloney, Tim and Carol Smith, B.J. Wasson, and Michael Woolery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Central Baptist Church, Homebound Mission, Winchester, KY or Hospice East, Winchester, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020