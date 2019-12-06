|
|
THORPE Dr. Paul Eppler, Born in Northampton, Massachusetts to Olive and Paul Thorpe, he grew up in Amherst with sister Bette, and brothers Jim and John. Paul served in Vietnam as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the H-S6 Squadron in the US Navy. He studied Veterinary medicine at UC Davis. In 1974, Paul moved to Lexington, Kentucky where he spent his career as an equine veterinarian. In his work, he was dedicated to his patients and most enjoyed the friendships, stories, and jokes shared during countless surgeries and farm calls. Despite all of Paul's accomplishments, he was always humble. We who loved him dearly will never forget his tenacity, wit, charm, stubbornness, grace (when pertinent) and tendency to disappear during hunting and fishing season. In 2016, Paul and Teresa moved to Edgewater, Florida by the Indian River near Mosquito Lagoon close to dolphins, manatees and wild birds. Paul was a member of the Mid-Coast FlyFishing club of New Smyrna Beach where he so enjoyed tying flies and casting among friends in his endless pursuit of the elusive Redfish. Married for fifty-two years to Teresa, Paul Thorpe is also survived by children: Sara Thorpe-Kuhl, Paul A. Thorpe, Olivia Nedved, sons-in-law: Guillermo and Mike, daughter-in-law: Jennifer, grandchildren: Emily, Claire, Alexander, Josephine, Aiden and Ana. Interment to be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida on Friday, December 13th at 9:45 AM . Further details can be found on Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation website: https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/paul-thorpe/
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2019