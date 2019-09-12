|
AIKEN, S.C. — Dr. Paul Floyd Taylor, 92, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Dr. Taylor is the husband of Sue Ann Sutton Taylor, and they were lovingly married for 58 years. Survivors include a son, Larry Taylor, and his wife Dee, of Aiken, S.C.; granddaughters Anna Moore and her husband Kitt, of Hilda, S.C.; and Jordan Mink, of Aiken, S.C.; brother John Taylor and his wife Nell, of Lexington; and sister Louise Crabtree and her husband, Lee, of Paradise Valley, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Floyd Taylor; his mother, Clara Emma Taylor; and sisters Rachel Taylor and Emma Taylor. Dr. Taylor grew up in Pineville, attended Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University and earned his doctorate in U.S. History from the University of Kentucky. He was a history professor at Augusta College in Augusta, Ga., for 27 years and authored three books: "Bloody HARLAN: The United Mine Workers of America in Harlan County, 1931-1941," "Memories of a Mountain Educator: From a One-Room Schoolhouse to a College Classroom," and "The American Labor Movement (World History Companions)." Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington with Dr. Ellen Marmon officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the start of service. Interment will be at Pineville City Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kentucky United Methodist Children's Homes In Nicholasville. Hopper Funeral Home in Barbourville is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 12, 2019