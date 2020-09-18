SEARS Paul Gregory Ph.D., 96, and widower of Juanita Reed Sears died Sept. 12, 2020, following complications of Covid-19. He was born to the late James Andrew and Dova Gregory Sears on Sept. 5, 1924, in Somerset, KY. He was an active member and Elder Emeritus of South Elkhorn Christian Church. He was a WWII veteran, having served honorably in the Army Air Corps (8th Air Force, 100th Bomber Group). Mr. Sears was held as a POW for 19 months, after the B-17 he served on as a tail gunner was shot down by enemy fire in 1943. After returning from the war and leveraging the GI Bill, Paul earned a Ph.D. degree in 1953, with a major in physical chemistry and a minor in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky. In his instructional activities over 25 years at UK, Paul had more than 7,200 students in his classes at all levels. He was a recipient of a two Outstanding Teacher Awards (1968 and 1980). As a faculty leader, Paul served 17 years as the President's Faculty Assistant, 9 years on the Board of Trustees, and 12 years on the UK Athletics Association Board. Paul retired in 1990. The Dr. Paul G. Sears Chemistry Scholarship Fund was created in his honor to assist undergraduates studying chemistry at UK. Paul was inducted into the UK's Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame in 2013. His hobbies included handicapping thoroughbred racing, playing poker, and shooting pool with his UK friends. He enjoyed researching and delivering his WWII experiences in a slide show to groups of all ages. He enthusiastically supported the UK sports teams including football, men's basketball, and women's basketball. Paul was a gentleman, loving husband, caring father, church Elder, patient teacher, wonderful neighbor, dedicated friend, loved his family, cherished his nieces & nephews, and a role model to all. He always remembered names and connections with people. He continued learning throughout his later life, mastering email, web searches, online betting with 4 horse races running simultaneously, and a firestick to watch his beloved 1950s westerns and WWII YouTube videos. Since his POW days, his favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28, "We know that in everything God works for good" - Paul treated everyone with this verse in mind. He will be greatly missed. Dr. Sears is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Scott) Brown; son-in-law William Stagg; three grandchildren, Susanne (Kevin) Cooper, Jared (Andrea Hinkel) Brown, and Alison (Derek) Pinkerton; two great-grandchildren, Will and Amy Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Anne Stagg, his grand-daughter, Celia Stagg, and five siblings, Catherine Self, James Sears, Joseph Sears, Elizabeth McMenamin, and Margaret Myles. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with a celebration of his life for his many family members and friends in 2021. Memorial donations are encouraged to the Dr. Paul G Sears Chemistry Scholarship Fund, South Elkhorn Christian Church Memorial Fund, and the American Red Cross. www.milwardfuneral.com