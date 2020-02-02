|
|
|
Mr. Jessie Paul Hunley of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Pickett Care and Rehabilitation Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee, attaining the age of 95 years, 5 months, and 28 days. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Saturday, August 2, 1924, the son of Henry Virgil and Martha Jane (Logston) Hunley. He was a member of the Albany First Baptist Church, World War II Veteran, a Mason, and a Shriner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Guy Winfrey Hunley, Roy Preston Hunley, Chesley Horace Hunley, Henry Corvin Hunley, Christine Thurman, Clara Lee Skaggs. He is survived by his son, Jeff (and Stacie) Hunley of Albany, Kentucky, grandchildren Savannah Hunley of Albany, Kentucky, Blanton Hunley of Albany, Kentucky. The funeral service with military honors will be conducted on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Albany Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday February 2, 2020, and again on Monday February 3, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. A Masonic service will be held on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Campbell New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 2, 2020