KOPASZ Paul Gregory was born November 30, 1962 in Detroit, MI. He moved to Lexington to attend The University of Kentucky on a full debate scholarship under the famed J.W. Patterson. "Paul K" supported his 4-decade career as an original songwriter and recording artist by touring and performing in the U.S. and Europe. "Paul K & the Weathermen" thrilled diehard and often underground fans, but Paul didn't crave financial success as long as we simply listened to his music. He was loved and respected by many as an intellectual with a fierce wit, cook, animal-lover, prolific songwriter, captivating conversationalist, and loyal friend. He is survived and missed deeply by his wife Danielle, his cat Patti Smith, and many beloved extended family. Paul Kopasz died peacefully after a 9-month battle against cancer at home in Lexington on March 16, 2020 with his wife and cat by his side.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2020