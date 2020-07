68, formerly of Springfield, OH. Passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born in Hazard, KY. He was employed by Park Plaza and a retiree of TMMK. He leaves to cherish his memory, is wife of 23 years Sheryl Houston- Hagans, his children Jason and Jared Hagans, Valonda Jones-Hagans, bonus daughter Lynetta (Michael) Crawford, grandchildren Jaydin and Jordin Hagans, and Valanea Jones-Johnson. Visitation will be Sunday August 2 2020 from 2:30-3:30 pmfollowed by the funeral at New Birth Church of Christ. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors



