52, of Mt Vernon, Ky passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at St Joseph Hospital in London, Ky. He was born December 15, 1967 at Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond, Ky. Paul is survived by his wife, Linda Carpenter Lowery. On July 4, 2020, Paul and Linda celebrated 29 years of marriage. He is survived by two daughters, Miranda Chyanne Lowery (Joshua Raj Singh) of Mt Vernon, Ky and Andrenna Danielle Jackson (Christopher Randall Jackson) of Berea, Ky and three grandchildren, Damien Raj Singh, Calvin Lee Singh, and Aria Lynn Singh. Paul is also survived by his step-mother, Ruth Ann Lowery, one brother, Bobby Lowery, and three sisters, Valerie Mullins, Ketrina Ferrell, and Paula Carrier as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and treasured friends. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Lee Lowery, Sr., his brother, Wayne Lowery, grandfather, Paul Gibson Lowery, and grandmother, Mary Lee Tipton (Thurman Tipton). Paul was a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church in Tyner, Ky. Paul loved his faith and his family. He remained connected with all family and friends daily by phone and social media when he could not have the treasured moments he shared in person. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on cars. Funeral services for Mr. Lowery will be conducted Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Scaffold Cane Baptist Church by Bro. Cecil Burns. Burial will follow in Scaffold Cane Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Wednesday. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Lowery’s online obituary.