Paul Mandelstam, M.D., died on March 23, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was born in Boston, MA in 1925 and received his early education in Boston and where he received his medical degrees from Harvard College. Paul practiced medicine at the Univ. of KY and at the Veterans Medical Center until his retirement. Dr. Mandelstam is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters, Deborah Susan Johnson, Columbus, OH, and Kimberly Lynn Boyles, Lexington, and granddaughter, Kailey Carol Boyles, Lexington. All services will be private. He is interred in the Lexington Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2020
