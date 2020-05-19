Paul-Michael Layne Gaines, 34, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on December 11, 1985 to Michael (Carrie) Gaines and Bettina (Ricky) Sharp, both of Georgetown, Kentucky. He was a member of Victory Life Church, the Masonic Lodge, and was employed at Vuteq. Paul-Michael loved to fish and enjoyed hunting, golfing, and UK sports. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Bette McKinney, brothers and sisters, Brandon (Rachel) Gaines of Georgetown, Kentucky, Channing (Ryan) Case of Georgetown, Kentucky, Taryn (Andrew) Whittle of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, Evan (Tania) Sharp of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Erin (Matthew) Alred of Harlan, Kentucky. Also left to cherish his memory is a host of nieces and nephews, and his loving dog, Castro. Paul-Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, Chester McKinney and Paul & Evelyn Gaines, and a niece, Madelyn Lou Case. Visitation will be 4-8pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Funeral services and burial in Georgetown Cemetery will be private. Those serving as pallbearers are, Michael Gaines, Brandon Gaines, Ricky Sharp, Travis Jones, Blake Henderson, and Matt Jarvis. Memorials may be made to : Maggie's Light LLC https://www.maggieslightllc.com/ Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2020.