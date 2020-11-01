1/1
Paul Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
90, passed away October 24, 2020. He was born in Heidelberg, KY on March 25, 1930 to the late Charlie and Oma Ross. Paul was a member of the Bread of Life Church and was a honorary member of the Heidelberg Pentecostal Church of God. He is survived by his son, Larry Yeager; grandson, Brian (Deonne) Yeager; great-grandchild, Adrianna Yeager; brothers, Bill (Wanda) Ross and Gene(Alma-Ruth) Ross; and sister, Naomi (Charles) Calvert. A funeral service will be held at 11:30AM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St. Visitation is 9:30-11:30AM Monday. Burial to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved