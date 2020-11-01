90, passed away October 24, 2020. He was born in Heidelberg, KY on March 25, 1930 to the late Charlie and Oma Ross. Paul was a member of the Bread of Life Church and was a honorary member of the Heidelberg Pentecostal Church of God. He is survived by his son, Larry Yeager; grandson, Brian (Deonne) Yeager; great-grandchild, Adrianna Yeager; brothers, Bill (Wanda) Ross and Gene(Alma-Ruth) Ross; and sister, Naomi (Charles) Calvert. A funeral service will be held at 11:30AM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St. Visitation is 9:30-11:30AM Monday. Burial to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.