Paul "Pete" Allen Slone, 67, husband of Donna "Susi" Goode Slone died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home on Locust Heights Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born on June 10, 1951 to the late William B. Slone and Helen Bond Slone in Lexington, Kentucky. He is survived by a son, Paul Slone II, three grandchildren, Cameron Slone (Sierra), Peyton Slone and Chancey Carmichael and a brother, Emmett (Darlene) Slone and several nieces and nephews. Services will be at a later date. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Paul and the Slone family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019
