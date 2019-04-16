|
LANCASTER -Paul Douglas Stocker, 48, husband of Sharon Stocker, died Apr. 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Jan. 20, 1971 in Richmond, KY, he was the son of Lloyd Douglas and Norma Dell Jenkins Stocker, of Richmond, KY. Mr. Stocker was a graduate of Model Lab and the University of Kentucky. He was a pharmacist and a member of Jessamine Christian Church. Survivors other than his wife and parents include a daughter, Ashley Stocker; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kathy McGuire and Eddie (Judy) McGuire; uncle, Herman Stocker; several brothers-in-laws; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Merle and Lorena Jenkins; paternal grandparents, Herman and Edith Stocker; and four aunts, Edna Jo Million, Dorothy Million Curry, Jean Foster Stocker, and Dorothea Tingle. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thurs., April 18 at Jessamine Christian Church, 130 Courchelle Drive, Nicholasville, KY 40356 by Minister Wally Rendel and Minister Monty Cooper. Burial will follow in Richmond, KY. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wed. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ashley Stocker Education Fund, (checks payable to Ashley Stocker), c/o BB&T Bank-Beaumont, 937 Midnight Pass, Lexington, KY 40513.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019