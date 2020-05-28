Paul Taylor Kemper, Jr., age 75, husband to Linda Stiles Kemper, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on November 20, 1944 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Paul Taylor and Carolyn Stackhouse Kemper. Paul was a member of White Sulphur Baptist Church in Scott County, a Sunday school teacher, a leader in Boy Scouts, a member of CAST, fishing group for Hospice, and retired from IBM as a Network Consultant. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Navy and a member of the American Legion Post 24 in Georgetown. Paul enjoyed woodworking, farming, had been a beekeeper and helped clean up the headstones at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Scott County. Paul enjoyed life, and he loved his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Linda, Paul is survived by his daughter, and, his son Paul Taylor "PT" Kemper III (Corrie) of Georgetown and his grandchildren, Madison Kemper, Sadie Kemper and Allie Kemper. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Kemper of WA and Randy Kemper of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his brother Ted Kemper. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 1pm graveside service officiated by Rev. Greg Gallaher at Georgetown Cemetery. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice Unit VAMC at 2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky or Georgetown First United Methodist Church, Missions, PO Box 1089, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 Fond memories and words of encouragement may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 28, 2020.