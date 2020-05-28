Paul V. Coffey
95, passed away May 25, 2020. He was Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Reid Coffey, Mother Salemma Sloan and a daughter Paulette Coffey Clay. Two brothers Russell and Nantchell Sloan. He is survived by his children and a host of grandchildren , great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday May 29 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 28, 2020.
