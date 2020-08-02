1/1
Paul Vincent DeMichele, 71, loving husband of Linda Griffin DeMichele, of Hickory Hill Rd., Nicholasville, died July 29, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA on August 21, 1948 to the late Anthony R. and Mary Boucher DeMichele. He was a self-employed locksmith and he sat on the Board of Adjustments for the City of Nicholasville for 24 years. He was an avid marksman who won a state championship and was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Paul is survived by two sons, Marc Vincent DeMichele and Matthew Todd (Julia) DeMichele, one sister, Joan (Dan) Johnson, two brothers, Ralph (Linda) DeMichele and John (Colleen) DeMichele and five grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Caleb, Luke, and Adeline DeMichele and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be 7:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Father John Moriaty officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial service
07:00 AM
Betts & West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
