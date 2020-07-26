Paul Young

Paul E. Young, 85, of Webbville, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the V.A. Hospice Care Center on Leestown Road in Lexington, KY. He was born in Louisa, KY on October 23, 1934 to the late Mayo and Esther Young. Paul was a graduate of Cumberland Junior College and Morehead State University. He was a retired elementary school teacher in the Lawrence County School System. He also served in the U.S. Army from November 1956 to November 1958. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved nature and most of all he loved living on Cherokee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Harold Young; a sister Gaynell Rogers; and three nephews: Ray Rogers, Carson Young and Gary Rogers. He is survived by two sisters: Roberta Chandler of Grayson, KY and Peggy Y. Clark of Maysville, KY; three nephews Jimmy D. Rogers of Middletown, OH, James Clark (Claudia) of Flemingsburg, KY and David Paul Clark (Michelle) of Milford, OH; two nieces Carol Rogers (Doug) of Dayton, OH and Peggy Sue Lewis of Isonville, KY. Graveside services will full military honors will be conducted on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherokee Community Cemetery with Pastor David Boggs officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Young and his family.



