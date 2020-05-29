HAUGHEY Paula June Daly, was born on August 9, 1960 in Los Angeles, CA to Jack and June Daly, and was the younger sister of David Daly. She attended Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and was a member of Santa Clara University's class of 1982. It was there that she met her devoted husband, Tom (class of '80). Their meeting was the start of one of history's great, albeit lesser known, love affairs. Paula's humor, beauty and intelligence certainly made her a catch, and she combined those qualities with a fun-loving and philanthropic spirit. After the birth of their daughter, Kaitlin, the family relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia. It was there in 1999 that Paula established a stable of Thoroughbred racehorses. Christened PTK, it became a fully-fledged family business that exists to this day. As no family could ask for a better daughter, wife, mother, no horse could ask for a better owner. Paula's skills were numerous, and her generosity knew no bounds. If you needed a wrong righted, a checkbook balanced, a horse rescued, a gift wrapped, a wish granted, a party thrown, or a trip planned, you could do no better than to have Paula in your corner. She touched countless lives, human and animal alike, with her special brand of irreplaceable magic. She will be forever missed. In recognition of Paula's giving nature, her husband, daughter, and mother, June, have requested that contributions be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or to the Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund (pdjf.org). "Loving you always Cute Shoes-Best Mommy Ever-P in PTK-Miss Paula-Mama."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.