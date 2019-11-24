|
PRESTON, Paula L.H, age 76, formerly of Beckley, West Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. In her life, she was an active member of many churches, most recently of Crossroads Christian Church. She was a devoted daughter of Christ. Paula's talents were many. She was an accomplished interior designer, excellent counselor, loving caretaker, a wonderful cook, Kentucky Wildcat fan and a beloved friend, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Louise Harless, sister, Pamla Keating and son, Mark Preston. She is survived by a loving extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Chrysalis House, 120 Chrysalis Ct., Lexington, KY 40508 or the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2019