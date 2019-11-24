Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Preston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Preston Obituary
PRESTON, Paula L.H, age 76, formerly of Beckley, West Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. In her life, she was an active member of many churches, most recently of Crossroads Christian Church. She was a devoted daughter of Christ. Paula's talents were many. She was an accomplished interior designer, excellent counselor, loving caretaker, a wonderful cook, Kentucky Wildcat fan and a beloved friend, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Louise Harless, sister, Pamla Keating and son, Mark Preston. She is survived by a loving extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Chrysalis House, 120 Chrysalis Ct., Lexington, KY 40508 or the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -