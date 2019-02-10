|
BEATTY Pauline Beatty, 83 departed this life on February 5, 2019. She was born April 13,1935 to the late Nathaniel Carter and Viola Brown (James Brown). Pauline worked for many years at IBM. And in her later years, she worked at Keeneland and Walmart faithfully until her health wouldn't allow her to continue. She married the late William Beatty Sr. and leaves to cherish her memory her children William Beatty Jr. and Marie Johnson, two brothers: Larry Brown Sr. and Gene Brown, two sisters: Rena Brown and Angela Brown. Viewing Fri 11am-1pm and services to follow at New Vine Baptist Church. Arrangements with Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019