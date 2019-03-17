Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milward-Southland
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Milward-Southland
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Tabb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Elizabeth Tabb


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline Elizabeth Tabb Obituary
Pauline Elizabeth Tabb, widow of Marion Ford Tabb, died March 13, 2019 at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington. Born July 3, 1930 to Mabel and William Schamberger, Pauline attended Fayette County schools and graduated from Lafayette High School ('48). A member of Hunter Presbyterian Church, she participated in the Stitch and Listen group and a women's circle. She was gifted in flower arranging and loved keeping up with family and friends. She and Marion lived a number of years in Hillsboro and Hilliard, OH. Several years after his death she returned to Lexington. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survivors include a daughter, Caroline Phillips, Columbus, OH, a son, Mark William (Julie) Tabb, Riverside, CA, and granddaughter, Keesha Phillips, Columbus, OH. In addition, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Sarah Tabb Henry, niece, Mary Henry (Eugie) Mintu, and three great-nieces, all of Lexington, and several cousins and a special friend, Garnet Kopius, Ashland, KY. Visitation Wednesday from 6-8pm, Milward-Southland. Funeral Thursday at 10am, Milward-Southland. She will be buried in Hillsboro, OH next to her husband. Memorials suggested to Hunter Presbyterian Church, 109 Rosemont Garden, Lexington, KY 40503 or Meals on Wheels, 460 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now