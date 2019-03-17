Pauline Elizabeth Tabb, widow of Marion Ford Tabb, died March 13, 2019 at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington. Born July 3, 1930 to Mabel and William Schamberger, Pauline attended Fayette County schools and graduated from Lafayette High School ('48). A member of Hunter Presbyterian Church, she participated in the Stitch and Listen group and a women's circle. She was gifted in flower arranging and loved keeping up with family and friends. She and Marion lived a number of years in Hillsboro and Hilliard, OH. Several years after his death she returned to Lexington. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survivors include a daughter, Caroline Phillips, Columbus, OH, a son, Mark William (Julie) Tabb, Riverside, CA, and granddaughter, Keesha Phillips, Columbus, OH. In addition, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Sarah Tabb Henry, niece, Mary Henry (Eugie) Mintu, and three great-nieces, all of Lexington, and several cousins and a special friend, Garnet Kopius, Ashland, KY. Visitation Wednesday from 6-8pm, Milward-Southland. Funeral Thursday at 10am, Milward-Southland. She will be buried in Hillsboro, OH next to her husband. Memorials suggested to Hunter Presbyterian Church, 109 Rosemont Garden, Lexington, KY 40503 or Meals on Wheels, 460 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary