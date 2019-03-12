FARLEY Pauline Wallace, passed away March 9, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Polly was born on December 17, 1951, in Lexington, to the late J.B. "Bernie", and Dorothy Scully Wallace. She was a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School. During her career, Polly worked at Summit Engineering, Home Builders Association of Lexington, and retired from Clay Ingels Company. Polly is survived by her sisters Sally Stevens, Lexington, and Janie (Mark) Szabad, Port St. Lucie, Florida, her nieces and nephews, Ryan (Casie) Stevens, and Erin Grinstead, great niece and nephew Ellie Stevens and Oliver Grinstead, all of Lexington, and her extended Wallace, Scully, and Fister cousins, including Aunt Lida Rodgers. Polly was an independent woman who was loving and loyal to all her friends and family. She will be sorely missed. There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church followed by a reception from 11am-1pm. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family expresses deep gratitude to Angie and the Pink2 team of Bluegrass Hospice Care for their excellent care and support for Polly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the St. Paul Church Restoration Fund. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary