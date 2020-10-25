94, of Lexington and formerly of Harrodsburg, passed away October 23rd in Lexington. She was a woman of great faith, enduring hope, and unconditional love. Her friends and family will miss her terribly. Born Oct. 2, 1926, in Holly Hill, she was the daughter of Rosetta and Cardine Moore. She graduated from Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing and served as a registered nurse, most recently at Veterans' Hospital. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lexington, former member of Harrodsburg United Methodist Church, and attended Central Baptist Church in Lexington. She was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. During her retirement years, she became a member of the Bluegrass Dulcimer Club, a graduate of the Lexington Citizen Police Academy, an election precinct official, a nursing home ombudsman, Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Donovan Scholars Program at UK, an artist, and a state champion bowler. She enjoyed making her home garden a work of art. She is survived by daughter Sharon Handy and son Stephen Handy, grandchildren Whitney (husband Bas) and Christopher (wife Sara), great-grandchildren Aiden, Jaesen, Emma, Grant, and Jacob (expected). She was like a second mother to her niece Donna Graham, and is survived by 14 other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter Annette and grandson Nicholas. For the safety of beloved friends and family, the funeral service (at Springhill Cemetery) will be private. Arrangements handled by Ransdell Funeral Chapel of Harrodsburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store