|
|
|
Pearl N. May was born in Moorhead, IA, daughter of Chris and Dora Nikolaisen. She moved to Omaha, NE in 1935 where she went to Business College and later worked as a secretary for the Westinghouse Company. She met Alvin R. May in Omaha and in 1942 they were married. The newlyweds moved to Michigan, living first in Detroit. Then in 1945 they were delighted to make their home in the neighboring city of Dearborn where they enjoyed raising their family. In 1978, when Alvin retired, they moved to Marion, IN to be near their son and his family. Later in 2004 they moved to Nicholasville, KY for the continued joy of being near family. Pearl valued her life of faith in Jesus, being a supportive wife for her husband, raising her two children and then cherishing their families. Relatives and friends were important in her life. Her interests included gardening, cooking, sewing, handcrafts, and reading. She enjoyed the blessing of home Bible studies, helping with children’s Sunday School, and singing in the church choir. Her legacy continues to enrich many lives. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, her brother Norris Chris, and her sisters Winifred Nelson and Elaine Jensen. Survivors include her sister Marilyn (Frank) Alexander, son Barry (Fran) May, and daughter Janet Merrill. She also leaves five grandchildren – Ryan (Denay) May, Christi (Daniel) Houston, Danielle (Gavin) Goodwin, Jon (Marah) Merrill, and Deborah Merrill as well as 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 8th at the Wilmore Free Methodist Church in Wilmore, KY. Prior to the service, viewing is scheduled for 10:00 am. The Graveside Service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 9th at Grant Memorial Park in Marion, IN. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the May family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2019