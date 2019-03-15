Resources More Obituaries for Pearl Wells Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pearl Wells

Obituary Flowers Pearl Wells, 99, widow of Orville Wells, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born March 7, 1920 in Bourbon County, Kentucky to the late William Mike and Bessie Ransdall Walters. Pearl was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church, was a farmers wife, homemaker, and cared greatly for her family. Pearl is survived by her sons, Philip Wells, Mike Wells, and David Wells, all of Lexington, Kentucky, daughters, Hope Williamson Sons of Winchester, Kentucky, and Marjorie Williamson Whitlock of Lexington, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Gariepy, Michelle (Jonathan) Baysore; Matthew (Becky) Wells, Chris Wells, Lori (Martin) Casey, Heather (Robert) Agee, Jeff (Tracey) Crank, Greg (Becky) Crank, Cathy (Bill) Saunooke, Terry (Mellissa) Crank, Rich Williamson, and Steve (Amy) Williamson; 26 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. Pearl is also survived by brother, Charley Walters of Georgetown, Kentucky, and sister, Gladys Abrams of Scott County, Kentucky; special nephew, Richard Williamson II, and special friend, Beulah White. She is preceded in death by brothers, Arthur Walters, Richard Walters, Alvin Walters, Jack Walters, Everett Walters, Bill Walters, Henry Walters, and Clyde Walters; sisters, Florence McKenney, Ethel Williamson, Avis Walters, Bertha Smith, and twins, Virginia & Elizabeth Walters. Pearl is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Leslie (Wells) Buettner. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the funeral home with Brother Quinton Runyon officiating. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The following will serve as pallbearers, Jacob Gariepy, Matthew Wells, Chris Wells, Jeff Crank, Greg Crank, Terry Crank, Rich Williamson, Steve Williamson, and Bill Saunooke. Honorary pallbearers are Art Walters, Bobby Walters, Jimmy Walters, Donald McKenney, Cecil McKenney, Steve Whitlock, Gary Whitlock, Charles Whitlock, (Jack) Doug Walters, Danny Smith, Ronnie Walters, Wayne Walters, Richard Williamson, and (Everett) Doug Walters. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries