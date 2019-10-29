|
PARIDO Pearlie Mastin "Candy Lady", 89, wife of Clarence Ray, passed away Saturday, October 26th, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born July 16th, 1930 in Versailles Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Barton and Pearlie Johns Mastin. She was a homemaker and a member of the Athens Christian Church. Other then her husband she is survived by three children, Robert G. (Hope) Parido and Pat (James) Baker, and Clarence Ray (Linda) Parido all of Lexington; four Grandchildren; twelve Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a sister, Tony Spaudling; a brother, Jack Mastin and a sister-in-law, Margaret Mastin. Services will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, October 30th at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd with Brother Robert Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville Kentucky. Visitation will be 5-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019