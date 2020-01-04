Home

CUMMINS Peggy Jane Hawkins, 71, of Georgetown, passed away January 1, 2020 after a short illness. She leaves behind her husband Philip Cummins, daughter Kristi (Jim) Lexington, son Brian Cummins, Los Angeles and three grandsons Ryan, Alec, and Christian. Visitation will be Monday, January 6th from 5:00-7:00 pm with memorial services at 7:00 pm at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 604 E. Main St., Georgetown Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care, Cynthiana office, 1317 US Hwy 62E, Cynthiana, Ky 41031.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
