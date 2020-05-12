KENNEDY Peggy Joann Bartlett, age 94, died Friday, May 8th peacefully at home. She was the daughter of the late Carl Stollar Bartlett and Goldie Johnston Bartlett, and devoted wife of Joseph Preston Kennedy for 74+ years. She is also survived by her daughter, Carol Ann, son-in-law Tom, beloved grandsons Brett and Brian, (all of Lexington), and brother Richard (Indianapolis). Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert. Peggy was born in Bloomington, In., graduating from Bloomington High School. She attended Indiana University, where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. She married Joe Kennedy in 1945 and they moved to Lexington in 1950 to open Kennedy Book Store. Besides helping at Kennedy's, especially during book rush, she managed Transylvania bookstore over half of the 43 years it was operated by Kennedy's. She was an accomplished tennis, piano and bridge player, always looked forward to the Wednesday Girls and Thursday Night bridge groups. A member of Second Presbyterian Church for 70 years, she was a Sunday school teacher, trustee and deacon. She was also active in civic organizations, including the Central Kentucky Women's Club and the Captain John Waller chapter of the DAR. The family would like to thank Genevieve Noble, Carolyn Collins, Donna Young, Athena Rose, Hospice nurse Allyson Roth and special caregiver Angie Richardson for their attention, devotion and love. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at Kerr Brothers, Main St. on Tuesday, May 12th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, Ky., 40504 or Second Presbyterian Church's music program, 460 E. Main St., Lexington, Ky., 40507. Or just be kind to someone, as sweet Peggy always was!



