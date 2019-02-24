|
JOHNSON Peggy Ann, 61, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Ray. She was a postmaster secretary at the Fayette County Government. Survivors are three sisters, Dorothy, Saretta and Anna; and two brothers, Jack and Wayne. Peggy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew and loved her. There will be no services. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019