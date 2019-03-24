|
Peggy E. Kanotz, 73, of Nicholasville, KY passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, March 7, 2019. Peggy was born May 27, 1945 to the late Myrtle Sanker and James Wills, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Michael L. Kanotz, son, Stephen Kanotz, sister, Joyce Shamigian, daughter-in-law, Kelly Kanotz and grandchildren, Andrew Kanotz, Hannah Kanotz and Julia Kanotz. Peggy was self employed as an independent Health Insurance Broker and semi retired. She enjoyed live music, theatrical performance and was a long time patron of the Pioneer Play House in Danville where she served for a period of time on the Pioneer Playhouse board. A committal service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 2:30 PM at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 30 beginning at 3:00 PM at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, KY, followed by a Gathering of Family and Friends until 6pm. The family has requested contributions be made to a in memory of Peggy E. Kanotz.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019