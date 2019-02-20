|
Peggy Hudson McCollum, 67, wife of John McCollum of Nicholasville, Kentucky died Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was born May 18, 1951 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Ernest Hudson and the late Jewell Poynter Hudson. Survivors include sons, Johnny McCollum and David McCollum, grandson, Matthew McCollum, brothers, Ernest, Billy, Robert, and Stephen Hudson, sisters, Joyce Shuman, Jackie Graves, Susan Hudson, and Lois Peel. She was preceded in death by a son, Ernest McCollum and three sisters, Tekita Hall, Judy Hudson and Barbara Hudson. Services will be 12:00 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bruce Alcorn and J.B. Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as bearers. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
