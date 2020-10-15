Peggy Papania

PAPANIA Peggy, 90, wife of the late William Papania, died on Oct. 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 20, 1929 daughter of the late William and Fannie Harrison of Lexington, KY. A 1948 graduate of Henry Clay High School, she became a pilot at Cool Meadows Airport in Lexington. She was a member of Broadway Christian Church. She is survived by her sons, Barry (Ann) Papania and Brent (Lorna) Papania; and her grandchildren, Ben (Cathe) Papania, Ashley (Jon) Meyer, and Kathryn, Victoria, and Sam Papania. A private service will be held at Milward-Man O' War with interment following the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.milwardfuneral.com