Obituary Flowers Ms. Peggy Prater, 67, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, KY. Peggy was born August 15, 1951 to the late Proctor and Geneva Dixon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Joe Prater; daughter Opal Diane Robertson; sisters Sheila Anderson and Geneva McKinney; and brothers Donnie Dixon and Noah Dixon. Survivors include her children Melinda Preston, Robert Joe Preston, Jr., April Dawn Estepp, and Ricky Alan Prater; grandchildren Cassandra, Christopher, Clarissa Grace, Sherman, Morgan, Samantha, Jennings, Robert, Breanna, Elizabeth, Corinna, Alyssa, Meikala, Cody, Skylar, Justin, and Audreyanna; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Wilma Wilson and Mary Delong; and brothers David Dixon, Charlie Dixon, and Martin Dixon. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Prater Family Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home and on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Prater.