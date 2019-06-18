Home

Peggy Stanaland Obituary
STANALAND Peggy, 92, of Richmond, KY died June 4, 2019. A native of Quincy, FL she served as a faculty member at the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, and Eastern Kentucky University. She was an avid writer, traveler, tennis player and founding member of the Lexington Singers. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Peggy's favorite charities (see email). A gathering to share stories and fellowship will take place on June 29th at 1:00pm at the Gibson Bay Golf Course Café, 200 Gibson Bay Dr., Richmond, KY. Email [email protected] gmail.com for more information.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019
