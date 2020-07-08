Peggy Stinnett

Peggy Irene Hager Stinnett, 66, loving wife of Gary Lee Stinnett, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home on Sulphur Well Road. She was born November 25, 1953 in Jessamine County to the late Harrison Nelson Hager and the late Bessie Irene McClure Hager. She was a member of Sulphur Well Christian Church. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Jeff) Buchenroth and Katie (Jason) Seybold, grandchildren, Cody Buchenroth, Garrett Ogden, A.J. Buchenroth, Kristen Ogden, Zachary Seybold, and Zoey Seybold, great grandchildren, Gatlin Ogden and Luna Buchenroth, sister, Bonnie Lou Hager Stinnett and a brother, Morris Wayne Hager (Mat Herron). She was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Hager. Services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Dr. John Sanders officiating. Bearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary bearers will be Vivian Peel, Judy Williams, Cathy Young, Debbie and Brenda Lunsford, and Wanda Huddleston. Burial to follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3-6PM, Sunday July 12, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com