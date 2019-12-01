Home

Peggy Williams Obituary
Peggy Jo Masters Williams, 91, widow of Lowell Keith Williams, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Born in Corbin, KY she was a daughter of the late David and Myrtle Masters. She was a retired secretary at Kentucky Utilities and a member of Broadway Christian Church. Survivors are a daughter, Brenda Williams, Lexington; one granddaughter, Shea Northcutt (C.J.) Wilson, Richmond, KY; one great-granddaughter, Jessica Autumn Shanks. She was preceded in death by a son, David Glen Williams. Funeral service will be 12pm Monday December 2nd at Kerr Brothers-Main Street. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 10am till time of the service on Monday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2019
