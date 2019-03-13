|
NEWTON Perlie, 85, wife of Lowell Newton, died March 11, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY. Born July 16, 1933 in Salyersville, KY, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Elizabeth Harvey Wagers. Mrs. Newton was a retired University of Kentucky Physical Plant Supervisor, and a member of Lancaster Nazarene Church. Survivors other than her husband include one of three children, Gary (Pauletta) Embry; eight grandchildren, Chad Embry, Lori Embry, J.D. (Katie) Knight, Mark Perkins, Natalie (Dale) Durham, Chase (Britney) Noble, Calvin (Amber) Embry and Jake Embry; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa M. Bowman; a son, J.L. Embry; and a granddaughter, Kim Knight. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Fri., Mar. 15, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Pastor Dwayne Lobb. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019