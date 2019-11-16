|
95, widower of Mildred Fight Bowman, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center. Born Sept. 18, 1924 in Cynthiana, KY, he was the son of the late Cola and Effie Hutchinson Bowman. Mr. Bowman was a proud U.S Marine and served in WWII and always expressed that he got more from the military than he gave. He was a loving and devoted husband, a wonderful father and grandfather with a strong work ethic on his farm. Survivors include a daughter, Vicki (Todd) Richardson, Lexington, KY; a grandson, Matthew Richardson; a granddaughter, Sarah Richardson. He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Bowman. A graveside service will take place 1 pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, KY with Frank Bowman officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to the V.A. Medical Center, 1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 16, 2019