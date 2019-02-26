Resources More Obituaries for Perry Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Perry Joe Hall

Obituary Flowers Mr. Perry Joe Hall, age 78, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation Center, in Albany. He was the son of Ray Hall and Annalene (Johnson) Boykin, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie (Bell) Hall, two brothers, Ray Hall and William Hall, three sisters, Margaret Polston, Lucille Bell, and Mattie Jennings. He is survived by his step-father, Elmer Boykin, eight children, Perry K. Hall, Carolyn McGee, Donnie Hall, Ronnie Hall, Lillie Dowden, Ricky Hogan and Brenda Hill all of Albany, Linda Pickens, of Glasgow, twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends. Funeral service for Mr. Perry Joe Hall, will be conducted Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) at Pine Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Wayne Watts officiating. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm Monday at Campbell-New Funeral Home and at the church Tuesday from 9am until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries