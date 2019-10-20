|
06/10/28 10/6/19 COLE Peter, the shine of the early morning sun and the sound of a horse trotting on the racetrack is the routine of a horse trainer's life. Not just a horse trainer, but a loving husband who provided for his family and a dear father for a lucky son, Peter left a legacy behind for those who were close. Peter's work ethic as well as his sense of fun left a lasting impression in the racing community. He had an endless supply of stories to share with his friends. He enjoyed working with horses so much that he said he felt guilty accepting a check for doing something that he loved. Peter was born in London, England. He was very proud when he was accepted into the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. His early career included training and riding for Northumberland Stud in Nashville, was assistant to John Canty and later, opened his own stable at Santa Anita. When he retired from training, Peter became a Patrol Judge at Santa Anita. Upon moving back to Kentucky, he enjoyed working the thoroughbred sales in Kentucky, New York and Newmarket. On days off, Peter could be found enjoying his morning coffee at Cornerstone Pharmacy in Versailles, his home away from home. Upon retiring in 2009, Peter and his family relocated to Camarillo, California. He is greatly missed by his wife, Lauren, and son, Christopher, not to mention his Rottie, Tory. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in November. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , Exceller Fund or ASPCA.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019