Philip J. Burt, 86, widower of Marilyn A. Burt, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on March 30, 1933 in Lynn, MA, the son of the late Oscar and Elsie Doucette Burt. Phil was a retired mechanical engineer for GTE Sylvania, and a very active member of St. Leo Catholic Church. In addition to his wife of 58 years and parents Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Burt. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Brenda (Joe) Strehl, Versailles, Philip (Gail) Burt, Ft. White, FL, Cathy (Scott) Anderson, Versailles, Caroline (Eddie) Dillon, Lexington, brother, George (Barbara) Burt, North Port, FL, grandchildren, Joseph (Rachel) Strehl, Shelbyville, Andrew Strehl, Lexington, Kristen (Travis) McHenry, Rockvale, TN, Logan Anderson, Lexington, Luke Dillon, Lexington, Amelia Dillon, Lexington, and great- grandson, Eli Anderson, Rockvale, TN. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Fr. Chris Clay officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of Mass. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Leo Catholic Church, 295 Huntertown Road, Versailles, KY 40383. Online guestbook available at www.blackburnandward.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020