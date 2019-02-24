PUDDINGTON Philip Henry, (Phil,) passed away gently in the morning of February 21, 2019. He was born August 3, 1937 in Springfield, MA to parents Roy W. and Emiline L. Puddington, Phil is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his sons, James, and Michael (Jenny), stepson Gordon L. Mullis, III and stepdaughter, Pamela Royster (John). His family includes his loving brother, Paul, and his adored grandchildren of John, Edward and Annalee, as well as several nieces and nephews. Phil's academic and professional achievements are beyond compare. He attained a Distinction at WPI in Worcester, MA and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He was an active member of many fraternal organizations such as Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Tau Beta Pi, Pi Tau Sigma, academic honor societies. He also was athletic, co-captaining varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. He also was a student leader as class president and student body president. Phil served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army. His service to his country was repaid by the Lexington Veteran's Administration Community Living Hospice during his last days. His family owes them a great deal of gratitude for showing him compassion and care, treating him with kindness and respect, fitting with the kindness and respect he showed to everyone he touched. Phil applied his skills professionally across many industries, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing industry. There are too many to name here, but he made a positive impact on all of them. Some of his greatest impacts on others had the greatest impact on him. Through Worldwide Hearts and Hands, he brought water and electricity to villages in Africa. One of Phil's greatest gifts was to see a problem, and have a passion for achieving the solution. His solutions last to this day, and touch people he will never know. That is lasting. His selfless impact also shined through with his work for the Red Cross Wheels program, helping those with no or limited mobility get to needed appointments. Phil was a devout man, a true Christian and an integral member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He led by example. Kindness, devotion, love, caring, patience and accepting are his words and his actions. He will be missed. He will be missed by his family. He will be missed by his friends and all those he touched. While we may miss him, let us celebrate that we were all blessed by his touch. There will be a Memorial Service for Phil at 11:00am on Monday, February 25 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 24 from 3:00pm 5:00pm at Milward-Broadway. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Worldwide Hearts and Hands, 1604 Harmony Lane, Lexington, KY 40502 or to Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40502. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary