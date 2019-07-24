Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip R. Hensley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip R. Hensley Obituary
formerly of Cumberland, KY, departed this earth for his heavenly home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Philip, affectionately known as Cigar to his friends, is survived by his daughter, Jill Hensley (David, fiancé), Palm Bay, FL; brothers, Gary Hensley (Joyce) Benham, Ken Hensley, Shepherdsville, John Taylor (Karen), Riverside, OH, Jeff Taylor (Loretta), Totz, and Marvin Hensley, Cumberland; sister, Reva Kasey (Dennie) Louisville; special friend, Roberta Combs, Lexington; and the love of his life, his beloved cat, Tempy. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Bessie Hensley; and his sister, Linda Lindkvist. Phil established his own pest control business for 44 years, during which he was much loved by realtors, contractors and customers with whom he came in contact. Phil was a kind, sensitive man with a tender heart. A memorial service will be held 5:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clark Legacy Center
Download Now