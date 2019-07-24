|
formerly of Cumberland, KY, departed this earth for his heavenly home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Philip, affectionately known as Cigar to his friends, is survived by his daughter, Jill Hensley (David, fiancé), Palm Bay, FL; brothers, Gary Hensley (Joyce) Benham, Ken Hensley, Shepherdsville, John Taylor (Karen), Riverside, OH, Jeff Taylor (Loretta), Totz, and Marvin Hensley, Cumberland; sister, Reva Kasey (Dennie) Louisville; special friend, Roberta Combs, Lexington; and the love of his life, his beloved cat, Tempy. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Bessie Hensley; and his sister, Linda Lindkvist. Phil established his own pest control business for 44 years, during which he was much loved by realtors, contractors and customers with whom he came in contact. Phil was a kind, sensitive man with a tender heart. A memorial service will be held 5:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 24, 2019